SeaWorld faces lawsuit alleging hidden ticket fees

A Virginia man accuses SeaWorld of concealing service fees in ticket sales. The lawsuit claims the company violated consumer protection laws requiring full price disclosure. SeaWorld has not yet responded to the allegations.



A Virginia man is suing SeaWorld, accusing the Orlando-based theme park company of misleading consumers with hidden fees and violating Virginia’s "all-in pricing" law.

SeaWorld has not yet responded to the allegations.

What we know:

The complaint alleges that the theme park advertised low ticket prices but added undisclosed charges — including an $11.99 service fee — at checkout.

The suit claims these practices violate Virginia’s "all-in pricing" law, which requires businesses to show the full cost of a purchase upfront, excluding only taxes and certain shipping costs.

A FOX 35 review found that SeaWorld’s online checkout can add as much as $32 in extra fees depending on the transaction.

SeaWorld’s parent company, United Parks & Resorts, headquartered in Orlando, is named in the lawsuit.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how widespread the alleged pricing issue is or whether other consumers have filed similar complaints. SeaWorld has not yet responded publicly to the lawsuit or clarified whether it plans to change its pricing practices.

The backstory:

This lawsuit comes amid growing national scrutiny over so-called "junk fees" — additional costs tacked onto ticket, lodging, and travel purchases that are not disclosed upfront.

Federal regulators have begun implementing new rules to promote transparency in pricing, particularly in live event ticketing and short-term lodging.

What they're saying:

Consumer advocates urged buyers to take precautions in any transaction with any company regarding fees.

"It has to be disclosed upfront," said one consumer law expert. "You shouldn’t be hit with ‘gotcha’ fees."

They recommend reading all the fine print, verifying totals before checkout, and saving receipts for any online or phone transactions to dispute unexpected charges later.

SeaWorld has not yet commented on the case.