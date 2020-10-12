Search underway for missing Florida woman not seen since Friday

The Clermont Police Department says they are searching for missing and endangered Julie Marie Kohler.

They said that the 44-year-old woman was last seen at the Publix located at 250 Citrus Tower Boulevard at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday. She was wearing a blue and white sleeveless dress, blue shoes, and had a black tote.

She is reportedly known to frequent the Minneola area and Downtown Clermont.

Police describe her as 5’9” and 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact detectives at 352-536-8401 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

