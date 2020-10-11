Search continues for missing Belle Isle mom as new information on her vehicle emerges

The search continues for a missing mother of three from Belle Isle.

The Belle Isle Police Department said that Stephanie Chitwood Hollingworth, 50, was last seen on September 25th at her home on Money Avenue. She took her purse when she left but not her cell phone.

They believe that Stephanie is traveling in a 2000 Silver Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Florida license plate 'Y50XUR.' Her last known debit card transaction was at the Bank of America on Goldenrod Road on Friday afternoon.

Stephanie is said to be about 115 pounds, 5'4", with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray, black pants. She is the mother of three teenagers.

The family organized another search party on Sunday. They hope that recently obtained surveillance video is the key to her disappearance. The video shows Stephanie walking in an aisle at the Walmart on South Goldenrod Road in Orlando on Sept. 25.

The Walmart on Goldenrod and Narcoosee Road is the last time there was a confirmed sighting of Stephanie.

Her loved ones said that they got a tip about her champagne-colored Chevy Tahoe. They said the vehicle was spotted on Narcoosee Road, heading toward the S.R. 417 and S.R. 528 area. The vehicle bears Florida license plate "Y50XUR."

They hope this new clue could help bring her home. They are pleading for more volunteers to search for Stephanie and any new information. The reward for information leading to her whereabouts has increased to $10,000.

“Search is going very well,” said Stephanie's husband, Scott. "We're having amazing support, a lot of people are showing up, giving everything they can, their talents and abilities, whether it's boots on the ground or flying drones.”

He added that "we only feel like we have enough to say that the truck made it to Lake Nona High School. From there, we're not sure yet but they're working a lot of leads, we're just trying to get video."

The Hollingsworth family is asking for any homes and businesses along the route that may have any video of Stephanie’s car to please contact them. They are also recruiting volunteers to help with the search and pleading for any new information.

“I know I would want someone to do it for me, or my family, or any of my friends. So anything we can do to help find her, we're going to do it,” said Kim Sprouse, a search volunteer and family friend.

If you see her or know where she is, please contact 407-836-4357 or call 911.

