Scorching heat wave causes flight delays, weight limits across U.S.

The Brief A brutal heat wave is grounding or delaying flights across the U.S., as thinner air reduces aircraft lift and thrust. Experts say airlines are leaving bags — and in some cases passengers — behind to ensure safe takeoff. Flying early in the morning could help travelers avoid heat-related delays.



Extreme heat is disrupting air travel across the U.S. this week, as record-setting temperatures impact both flight schedules and aircraft performance.

What we know:

A record-breaking heat wave is affecting air travel nationwide, leading to delays and altered takeoff procedures.

Aviation experts warn that high temperatures thin the air, which reduces engine thrust and lift, forcing some planes to lighten their loads by leaving behind luggage or passengers.

Airlines may also cancel flights if cabin temperatures climb too high before departure, prioritizing passenger comfort and safety.

While the heat doesn’t directly compromise a plane’s structural safety, travelers may experience increased turbulence shortly after takeoff or before landing.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long the heat-related disruptions will continue, or how many flights have been directly affected. The long-term impact on airline schedules and airport staffing during sustained heat events is also unknown.

What they're saying:

While many travelers may not associate delays with hot weather, aviation experts say high temperatures can create a ripple effect throughout the system.

"Temperatures are probably not something people think about," said Shem Malmquist, a graduate lecturer in aviation at Florida Tech. "But the delays just compound on each other. If you start getting delayed because people need more time to take breaks to stay cool, now that flight’s late, and that has a snowball effect."

Rising temperatures thin the air, which affects both lift and engine thrust — two key components for takeoff, according to Dr. Bob Thomas, associate professor of aeronautical science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

"It would usually take longer to take off on a hotter day than a colder day," Thomas said. "The heat reduces the density of the air. The density of the air is important for lift and engine thrust."

In some cases, aircraft must shed weight to safely depart in hot weather, which may mean fewer bags — or even passengers — onboard.

"We’re leaving some bags behind or people behind in order to accommodate the high temperatures," Thomas said.

What you can do:

To avoid delays, Thomas recommends flying early in the morning when temperatures are cooler.