Palm Coast woman arrested after trying to hide drugs in patrol vehicle

A Palm Coast woman is facing multiple drug charges after deputies say she attempted to discard methamphetamine inside a patrol vehicle following a traffic stop Monday night.

What we know:

Flagler County deputies pulled over 37-year-old Tram Nguyen after she ran a stop sign at Rose Drive and Rolling Sands Drive. During the stop, K-9 Kyro alerted to narcotics, leading deputies to discover eight plastic bags of marijuana packaged for sale hidden under the vehicle’s engine cover. Nguyen was arrested for possession with intent to sell and placed in a patrol vehicle.

While taking Nguyen to jail, deputies said she was caught on camera removing a plastic bag from her pants and kicking it under the partition. A search of the vehicle uncovered 28 grams of methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with trafficking in amphetamine and tampering with evidence.

"She thought she could outsmart our deputies," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "But tricks like this don’t work on our highly trained team."

Nguyen is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $160,000 bond.

