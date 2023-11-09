73-year-old Florida man shoots, kills landlords over 'problems' with plumbing, electricity repairs: police

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 73-year-old man has found himself behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing his two landlords over "problems" with plumbing and electricity repairs, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Miguel Fiallo was arrested and charged with two counts of premeditated murder after the incident that unfolded on Nov. 6.

Police were dispatched to an apartment efficiency on North 57th Avenue in Hollywood for a reported medical emergency, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 News. The 911 caller was not at the scene, but said she got a call from her mom at the scene who was having trouble breathing. The caller also reported a shooting and said that two people were injured.

Officers found two women dead, lying on the ground in a doorway to the converted garage with apparent multiple gunshot wounds, the report said.

Fiallo and an unnamed person were in the driveway when police arrived, according to the arrest affidavit.

Photo: Hollywood Police Department

Police found a 9 mm handgun with a black slide and purple grip on top of a nightstand at the residence, according to the report. A box of ammo, missing 12 live rounds, was found in the top drawer of the nightstand and so were two magazines containing three live rounds each. Police also found five shell casings near the victims' bodies, matching the type of handgun they found.

Surveillance footage was located, but it was pointed in the opposite direction. Police said audio from the video captured gunfire – five shots are heard, followed by a 2-minute pause and one more shot.

Detectives tried to speak with Fiallo, but he said "anything he says can be used against him," the report said.

RELATED HEADLINES :

A witness agreed to speak to detectives, who said when she got home around 4 p.m. she believed both landlords were home since their vehicles were in the parking lot. When the woman heard gunshots nearby, she grabbed her purse and phone and ran out toward her car. She sat in the passenger seat while on the phone – and that's when Fiallo approached her.

Fiallo tried to console her as she was crying. The woman also said Fiallo said "he shot at (the landlords) because we have had problems in the past," the affidavit said. He then described the gun he owns and keeps in his dresser drawer, the witness told police.

Fiallo continued speaking to the woman, saying he and the landlords were discussing getting a deposit back and moving out. The witness also said Fiallo was "always argumentative" over the repairs to the plumbing and electricity.

Fiallo remains at the Broward County Jail without bond.