'Savi's Workshop' to reopen at Disney's Hollywood Studios, allows guests to build lightsabers

Park guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios will soon be able to build their own lightsabers once again while visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Walt Disney World officials announced on Wednesday that Savi's Workshop will open back up after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic on September 20th. It will have reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing and will follow the park's safety guidelines.

Photo by DisneyParks Blog

Guests can reportedly construct their own lightsaber, bringing it to life with the power of a kyber crystal. The galactic device can follow one of the following themes:

Peace and Justice: Utilize salvaged scraps of fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships in Republic-era lightsaber designs that honor the galaxy’s former guardians.

Power and Control: Originally forged by warriors from the dark side, objects used in this lightsaber style are rumored remnants from the Sith homeworld and abandoned temples.

Elemental Nature: Craft a lightsaber from special components born from the Force, such as Brylark trees, Cartusion whale bones or Rancor teeth.

Protection and Defense: Incorporate hilt materials bearing mysterious motifs and inscriptions that reconnect a lightsaber’s wielder with the ancient wellspring of the Force.

Advanced reservations to visit the shop will open on September 16th via Disneyworld.com or the My Disney Experience mobile app. Walk-up availability will also be available on the day of your visit.

