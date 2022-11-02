Sarah Boone: Trial date announced for Winter Park woman accused of murder after boyfriend dies in suitcase

The trial for Sarah Boone, a Winter Park woman accused of leaving her boyfriend in a suitcase to die, is set to begin January 30, 2022, at 9 a.m., according to court officials. It was previously scheduled to begin earlier this year but was ultimately rescheduled for November 2022, and then moved again until next year.

Boone is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Feb. 2020 death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr. who died after being zipped into a suitcase and left inside for hours, according to Orange County investigators.

The incident reportedly happened at the couple's Winter Park home, near Aloma Avenue and Goldenrod Road while the couple were drinking wine and playing hide-and-seek, Boone told law enforcement.

Boone claimed she went upstairs and passed out in her bed and later woke up to her cellphone ringing multiple times. She then reportedly realized her boyfriend was possibly still inside the suitcase, and when she unzipped it, she found Torres unresponsive and not breathing. Boone called 911 and deputies arrived to find Torres dead.

Prosecutors said there were two videos on Boone's phone showing her recording video as her boyfriend tried to get out of the suitcase. In one of the videos, the sheriff's office said Torres could be heard repeatedly yelling out Boone's name. She reportedly was laughing as he screamed in terror, pleading for help until his final breath, investigators said.

Boone is set to appear before a judge for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 17, 2023 at 9 a.m.