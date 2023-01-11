6 wanted in murder at Sanford apartment complex, police say

Sanford Police have released videos and images of suspects who they believe are involved in a November homicide that killed one man and injured another.

The suspects reportedly attempted the shooting, "or some other similar act" days before the deadly shooting, according to police. The six people were captured on surveillance openly carrying firearms and moving "in the same calculated manner displayed the day of the homicide," according to police.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Sanford Police Department

Police said they arrived at the Hatteras Sound Apartments on Island Bay Circle around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a shooting with possible injuries. They found a red, bullet-riddled car. Police found an 18-year-old victim – later identified as Isaiah Diaz – shot to death inside the car.

Police found two others who were inside the car when the shooting happened. One of the victims who had been shot was taken to a local hospital. Police said the other person was not hurt.

All six suspects appear to be males in their late teens or early 20's. Anyone with information is urged to call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.