1 dead, 1 hurt after suspects shoot into car at Sanford apartments: police

article

One person is dead and another is hurt after they were shot while sitting inside a car parked outside a Sanford apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the Hatteras Sound Apartments on Island Bay Circle around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a shooting with possible injuries. When they arrived, they found a red, bullet-riddled car. Police found an 18-year-old victim – later identified as Isaiah Diaz – shot to death inside the car.

Police found two others who were inside the car when the shooting happened. One of the victims who had been shot was taken to a local hospital. Police said the other person was not hurt.

'This was a cold and calculated assault'

According to a preliminary investigation by the Sanford Police Department, multiple suspects approached the car with semi-automatic firearms and "opened fire on the vehicle and its occupants," a news release said.

"Looking at the aftermath of this incident, it is clear that this was a cold and calculated assault on these young men’s lives. The fact that anyone in that vehicle survived is miraculous," Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement.

(Photos via Sanford Police Department)

Police said they received limited information from the uninjured victim, but believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

"This is something that cannot and will not be tolerated in our community. If you know something, come forward and show that Sanford stands united against this type of senseless violence," Smith added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.