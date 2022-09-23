Sandbags in Central Florida: Where to get them as potential hurricane approaches

Residents are being warned to stay vigilant as Tropical Depression 9 is projected to become a Category 2 hurricane setting its sights on Florida. To help get prepared, Central Florida counties will be offering sandbags at the following locations:

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Empty bags and dirt will be available to all residents of Seminole County at:

Boombah Sports Complex at 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. starting on Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Residents should bring their own shovel and gloves and be prepared to fill and load the bags themselves. Staff is unable to provide assistance. Residents will be allowed up to15 bags per household.

This story will be updated with more sandbag locations in other counties as information is released.

Tropical Depression 9 formed in the Caribbean Sea early Friday morning and the National Hurricane Center says it could strengthen into Hurricane Hermine targeting the Sunshine State next week.

While it's still too soon to tell exactly where this system is heading, FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says it's a good idea to get your hurricane kit and supplies in place just in case.