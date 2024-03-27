Daytona Beach's first coal-fired pizza restaurant to open in April

article

Daytona Beach's first coal-fired pizza joint is scheduled to open its doors next month!

Sam's Coal Fired Pizza started out during the COVID-19 pandemic as a frozen pizza company that shipped its pies nationwide – and it even got recognition from Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, who rated it a whopping 8.4 in his popular pizza review series.

"This is good s***," Portnoy said in his May 2020 review.

The company's first brick and mortar location is slated to open on April 2 after a months-long renovation at 817 East International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

Owner Sam Tadros told FOX 35 he's thrilled to be opening a restaurant underneath the "World's Most Famous Beach" sign.

"This is a significant milestone for our brand and a testament to the hard work and collaboration between the city of Daytona and our team," he said.

Sam's Coal Fired Pizza is scheduled to open its doors in Daytona Beach on April 2. (Photo: Sam Tadros)

Coal-fired pizza isn't Sam's only specialty, however. On the menu you'll find Sicilian, Roman, Detroit and Chicago-style pizza, plus wings, sandwiches, calzones and more.