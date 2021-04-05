Expand / Collapse search

Salvation Army to give Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Central Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Governor Walz holds a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as shipments arrive in Minnesota.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Salvation Army confirmed to FOX 35 on Monday that they will host two Johnson & Johnson vaccine events in Central Florida.

They said that they will give the single-dose vaccine in Orange and Osceola County on Tuesday. The event info is:

Orange County:

  • 624 Lexington Avenue: Tuesday, April 6 at 9 a.m. until supplies run out


Osceola County:

  • 700 Union Street, Kissimmee: Tuesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. until supplies run out

All Florida residents 18 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, those 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have not been approved for minors yet.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Florida opens to all adults

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Florida opens to all adults

All Florida residents 18 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine now. Those 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccine doses are available at vaccination sites and pharmacies across the state.

Depending on where you go, you will be offered one of the following vaccines: a two-dose Pfizer vaccine with 21 days between shots, a two-dose Moderna vaccine with 28 days between shots and a one-dose of Johnson & Johnson. All have received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For example, Publix offers Moderna to those who register on Monday and Friday, while Johnson & Johnson is given to those who register for a vaccine on Wednesday.

RELATED: Publix reopens vaccine portal as all adults in Florida become eligible

The Florida Department of Emergency of Management announced Friday that the four federally-supported vaccination sites in the state will transition to the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Tuesday. That means that after Monday, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be offered there.

Then, state vaccination sites, like the one at the Orange County Convention Center, still offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.