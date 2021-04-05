Salvation Army to give Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Central Florida

article

The Salvation Army confirmed to FOX 35 on Monday that they will host two Johnson & Johnson vaccine events in Central Florida.

They said that they will give the single-dose vaccine in Orange and Osceola County on Tuesday. The event info is:

Orange County:

624 Lexington Avenue: Tuesday, April 6 at 9 a.m. until supplies run out



Osceola County:

700 Union Street, Kissimmee: Tuesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. until supplies run out

All Florida residents 18 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, those 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have not been approved for minors yet.

Vaccine doses are available at vaccination sites and pharmacies across the state.

Depending on where you go, you will be offered one of the following vaccines: a two-dose Pfizer vaccine with 21 days between shots, a two-dose Moderna vaccine with 28 days between shots and a one-dose of Johnson & Johnson. All have received emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

For example, Publix offers Moderna to those who register on Monday and Friday, while Johnson & Johnson is given to those who register for a vaccine on Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Emergency of Management announced Friday that the four federally-supported vaccination sites in the state will transition to the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Tuesday. That means that after Monday, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be offered there.

Then, state vaccination sites, like the one at the Orange County Convention Center, still offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

