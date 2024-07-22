Saharan Dust in Florida: How it will impact air quality and keep tropics at bay

Saharan dust arrived in Florida over the weekend and will be with us on Monday, reducing our air quality, which could impact those with breathing ailments like asthma or any sort of upper respiratory issues.

"So you might notice a difference, especially if you suffer from allergies, if you're a little more sensitive to allergies, it's likely going to be because of the Saharan dust," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson said.

Dobson said the Saharan Dust is expected to depart the area on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Looking ahead, the FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking another dust plume that is expected to make its way closer towards the peninsula and also into the Gulf of Mexico.

What is the Saharan Dust? Where does it form, and what carries it across the Atlantic?

Saharan Dust outbreaks occur every summer to varying degrees across the Atlantic Basin. The trade winds kick up the dust and help carry it west off the coast of Africa. Tropical waves also help track along the Saharan Desert's edge and loft immense dust into the air.

This plume of dust resides somewhere between 5,000 and 15,000 feet in the sky, so it is not near the jet stream. SAL (the Saharan Air Layer) typically starts as soon as mid-June and can occur as late as the end of September. The majority of dust passes through the Atlantic in July and August.

New outbreaks are generated every 2–5 days.

What does it mean for the tropics?

Saharan air and dust significantly hinder tropical development. The moisture can not condense into clouds and grow as easily when the air is so dry and dusty. This limits thunderstorm development, which in turn prevents tropical cyclone genesis.

Due to the dust, the Atlantic basin is expected to remain quiet for at least another week.