Rubio wins reelection for Florida Senate, defeating Demings, AP reports

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:50PM
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 35 Orlando

LAKE MARY, Fla. - US. Sen. Marco Rubio was reelected for a third term Tuesday, defeating his Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings in the Senate race, which appeared to be the most competitive of Florida’s statewide races, the AP reported. 

The Republican was first elected to the United States Senate in 2010, and was reelected for a second term in 2016. 

Marco Rubio gives re-election speech after winning Senate race

Marco Rubio gives re-election speech after winning Senate race against Demings

He currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, as well as the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

Rubio’s "one guiding objective" is to bring the "American Dream back into the reach of those who feel it slipping away."

Demings spoke to her supporters in Orlando shortly after losing the race to Rubio. Watch below:

Congresswoman Val Demings concedes after losing Florida Senate race

Val Demings gives speech after losing Florida senate race against Marco Rubio

"Things did not quite turn out the way we had hoped, but that's alright," Demings said. "I have spoken with Senator Rubio and I have congratulated him and said to him that Florida is our home state, and please continue to work hard for the place we called home." 