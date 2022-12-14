Roundup Rodeo BBQ: First look at restaurant inside Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios

article

Walt Disney World Resort is providing a first look at a new restaurant coming to Toy Story Land in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ is expected to open in the spring of 2023. The table service restaurant, themed after the Disney Pixar Animation Studios Toy Story franchise, will offer family-style platters of house-smoked meats, sides, and sweet treats, according to Disney.

WATCH: Disney's Magic Kingdom transforms overnight for holiday season

Roundup Rodeo BBQ is set to open in the spring of 2023 at Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. [Credit: Disney]

MORE HEADLINES:

Roundup Rodeo BBQ is set to open in the spring of 2023 at Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. [Credit: Disney]

Disney's "Imagineers" collaborated with Pixar to immerse guests in an environment that features toys, games, art, and "other playthings" that belong to Andrew "Andy" Davis, a main character from the film series.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ is set to open in the spring of 2023 at Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. [Credit: Disney]

"Imagineers worked closely with animators and designers at the renowned animation studio to bring characters and art from the films to life in new ways unique to Disney’s Hollywood Studios," read an announcement on the Disney Parks Blog. "In this wild, western setting, you can find a steam train supported by colored pencils, a suspiciously impressive house of cards, and game boards featuring beloved characters from the Toy Story films."

Guests in the dining room will be able to see some of the rodeo’s star performers: Jessie, Trixie, and Bo Peep with her leapin’ sheep Billy, Goat, and Gruff!