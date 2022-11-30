EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays: What you need to know

article

'Tis the season for merriment and Walt Disney World knows a thing or two about how to delight guests with a little holiday cheer.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth is officially underway and runs through Dec. 30. The annual festival features a brand-new light show at Spaceship Earth, holiday light displays, and seasonal food offerings.

At the Living Land pavilion, park guests can "Glimmering Greenhouses" while on a gentle boat cruise. Disney is also teasing what it calls an "all-new holiday remix with a Guardians twist," at one of EPCOT's newest attractions, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Of course, the holidays at EPCOT would not be complete without the "Candlelight Processional," the nightly production at the America Gardens Theatre where celebrity narrators retell the Christmas story, accompanied by a live orchestra, and a large choir comprised of Disney cast members and local groups. To see the full lineup of artists and performance dates, go to EPCOTholidays.com.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Joyous traditions from around the globe return to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Guests will discover seasonal food and beverages, festive merchandise, holiday storytelling and uplifting entertainment, including the return of the beloved "Candlelight Processional" featuring celebrity narrators with three performances nightly. (Abigail Nilsson, Photographer)

Other festival highlights include:

" JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season ," in celebration of Christmas and Kwanzaa, returns to the World Showcase Plaza Stage with multiple performances daily.

Holiday traditions from around the globe can be found at the World Showcase with storytellers, musical acts, and other performers.

Holiday Kitchens will cook up treasured recipes and festive drinks.

Latin-American heritage will be celebrated and savored at the all-new Nochebuena Cocina Holiday Kitchen.

When guests purchase any five cookies from the official Holiday Cookie Stroll locations and collect matching stamps in their Festival Passport, they can receive a specialty cookie.

Guests of all ages can take part in Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt to search for holiday traditions Olaf has gathered and lost along the way.

For those who want to check off items on their holiday gift list, EPCOT offers shopping around the world .

From Nov. 25 through Dec. 24, Santa Claus pays a visit to The Odyssey, giving guests the opportunity to say hello and pose for a photo.

Disney says to experience the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, guests need both a valid park admission and a park reservation for EPCOT on the same date. Events and entertainment are subject to change without notice. For more details on this year’s festival, guests may visit EPCOTholidays.com.