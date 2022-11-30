Disney on Broadway: Full lineup for EPCOT concert series

article

Disney on Broadway has returned!

Some of Broadway's biggest stars will be performing songs as part of EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts which celebrates culinary arts, visual arts, and performing arts.

The Disney on Broadway Concert series kicks off on January 13, 2023, and runs until February 20, 2023. Stars from popular Disney productions like Tarzan, Aladdin, Frozen, and The Lion King will be part of the lineup.

Here's a full lineup of this season's performers:

Jan. 13, 15, 16, 19, 20 – Kara Lindsay ("Newsies") & Kevin Massey ("Tarzan")

Jan. 14, 17, 18, 21, 22 – Arielle Jacobs ("Aladdin") & Adam Jacobs ("Aladdin")

Jan. 23, 25, 26, 29, 30, Feb. 2, 3 – Patti Murin ("Frozen") & Robert Creighton ("Frozen")

Jan. 24, 27, 28, 31, Feb. 1, 4, 5– Mandy Gonzalez ("AIDA") & L. Steven Taylor ("The Lion King")

Feb. 7, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 19 – Kissy Simmons ("The Lion King") & Josh Strickland ("Tarzan")

Feb. 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 16, 17 – Ashley Brown ("Mary Poppins") & Michael James Scott ("Aladdin")

Feb. 20 – Special, extended finale performance featuring Brown, Scott, Simmons & Strickland

Shows start at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. at the America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT.

Disney also has made available a concert series dining package available for guests to choose from four EPCOT eateries for lunch and dinner. Booking for those tickets begin on December 13, 2022.