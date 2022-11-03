WATCH: Disney's Magic Kingdom transforms overnight for holiday season

Walt Disney World is all decked out for the holidays.

Disney shared video and new photos of the overnight transformation that turned Magic Kingdom into an enchanting holiday wonderland! The company says this marks the beginning of a multi-day transformation that brings festive magic to the four theme parks, more than 30 hotels and other areas across Walt Disney World Resort.

"Glistening with colorful lights, festive decorations and Christmas trees galore, Walt Disney World Resort is full of holiday magic, ringing in this festive season like nowhere else," Disney said.

A 65-foot-tall Christmas tree – adorned with dazzling lights and ornaments – welcomes guests to Magic Kingdom as they discover even more holiday joy at their favorite attractions featuring special festive overlays, Disney characters dressed in their holiday best, and seasonal entertainment.

As guests make their way down Main Street, U.S.A., they'll find the windows of their favorite Disney shops decked out in festive decor with touches of EARidesence lining the streets with magic.

And what's winter without a little snow? Every night a wintry snow will fall on Main Street, U.S.A. – immersing guests into the joyous ambience.

This year also offers guests a last chance to experience the holidays during the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort.

While decorations have started going up, the holiday season at Walt Disney World does not officially begin until Nov. 11. However, the Christmas-themed after-hours event, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, at Magic Kingdom park kicks off on Nov. 8 and runs on select nights until Dec. 21 between 7 p.m. and midnight. Guests who purchase tickets to the holiday event may enter the park as early as 4 p.m. though.

The ticketed event includes whimsical entertainment including the dazzling ‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show,' ‘Mickey’s Once Upon a Time Christmastime Parade,' characters from iconic Disney films, and even Santa Claus will appear!

And let's not forget about the food! Some of the delectable delights you'll be feasting on at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party include:

Lock, Shock, and Barrel Sundae: Festive vanilla cake, vanilla ice cream, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and Christmas sprinkles with a Lock, Shock, and Barrel chocolate piece

Sugar Plum Shake: Spiced sugar plum soft-serve topped with cherry syrup, whipped cream, and sprinkles

Holiday Dinner Dog: All-beef hot dog with cranberry mustard, savory stuffing funnel cake, and cheese curds

Tinker Bell Cream Puff: Cream puff and compressed carrot cake topped with spiced cream cheese icing, spiced walnuts, and chocolate wings

Mickey Mousse Ornament Treat: Gingerbread mousse with crispy center and a spiced almond cake with brownie crumble

Candy Cane Hot Cocoa: Hot chocolate with peppermint ice cream, whipped cream, and candy cane pieces

Once Upon a Christmastime Tart: Chocolate and cranberry tart with chocolate Mickey ears

Christmas Cookie Churro: Churro served with marshmallow cream, cookie crumbles, and Christmas sprinkles

Meanwhile, at EPCOT, the fan-favorite Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 25. It will go through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth.

Celebrities are joined by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story. You can find the schedule of celebrity narrators HERE.

FOX 35 will be bringing you more about the seasonal offerings at all of Central Florida's theme parks throughout the holidays., so be sure to check back!