Rough seas, winds make for dangerous beach weekend

If you were planning to go swimming at the beach or go boating this weekend, it might not be the best time.

Rough seas and wind conditions are making the waters dangerous on Florida's east coast.

"Today is not the best day for beachgoers or boaters," said FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "WInds will be gusting up to 20 mph and there is a high risk for rip currents at local beaches."

RELATED: System in the Atlantic has high chance of becoming named storm

Meanwhile, forecasters are tracking two systems swirling in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that showers and thunderstorms are showing some signs of organization in association with a non-tropical low pressure system located about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. With a 90% chance of developing, the NHC says the system could become a subtropical depression or tropical storm over the next day or two.

Advertisement

If it does develop, it would be named Epsilon, the 5th name on the Greek Alphabet.

| DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP TO STAY PREPARED DURING HURRICANE SEASON |

We are also watching a broad area of low pressure that is expected to form in a few days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea with some gradual development possible through the middle of next week. As of Saturday, forecasters give it a 30% chance of developing.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest local, national, and trending news.