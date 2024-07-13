Trump rally shooting: Ron DeSantis 'praying' for Donald Trump, family after Pennsylvania rally shooting

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he and his wife, Casey DeSantis, were praying for former president Donald Trump and his family after his campaign rally in Pennsylvania was disrupted, by a shooting.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump injured, possibly shot, during Pennsylvania rally

Trump, who is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening when the event was disrupted. Trump was seen quickly grabbing his ear and then crouching down, as Secret Service members surrounded him. In the background, several "pops" could be heard, as well as people screaming.

The AP, citing a district attorney in Pennsylvania, said the alleged shooter is dead and that someone attending the rally was also killed.

Local and national politicians released statements shortly after the event. Here are some of the statements that we've seen: