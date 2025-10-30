Robin Severance-Lopez lied or misled court about her finances: cout documents
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - New details have been released on what led to the re-arrest of Robin Severance-Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.
The charges
What we know:
Officials have charged Severance-Lopez with providing false or misleading information at one of her hearings regarding bond.
Affidavit: Robin Lopez lied or misled about her financial situation regarding bond
According to court documents, officials allege that Severance-Lopez told the court that she was financially unable to cover the costs of a GPS ankle monitor ($10 a day) nor her attorney fees, claiming bank accounts were frozen amid the investigation into her estranged husband's alleged connection to an illegal gambling operation.
Prosecutors claim that Severance-Lopez opened two new bank accounts, where she deposited, then withdrew, some $20,000, contradicting her statements at the bond hearing.
Lopez was arrested at her home on Oct 23 in Osceola County. She was then transferred to the Lake County Jail.
A judge denied granting her bond.
The details from court documents
Here is a general timeline provided in the court documents.
June 23 - Robin Severance-Lopez arrested on conspiracy charge connected to Marco Lopez's alleged illegal gambling case. A judge later denied bond. After various hearings, a judge granted her bond.
July 7 - Robin Severance-Lopez released from jail on bond.
Aug. 20 - Robin Severance-Lopez appears in court to discuss bond.
Sept. 24 - Detectives conducted a query into Severance-Lopez's financials and found she had bank accounts open at Addition Financial and Fairwinds Credit Union.
What the investigation found, according to court documents:
July 28 - Robin opened a bank account at Addition Financial.
Aug. 4 - Robin deposited $20,000 at Addition Financial. On Aug. 6, more than $300 was deposited from GoFundMe, records showed.
Aug. 15 - Robin withdrew $20,005 from the Addition Financial account: $10,000 in cash, $10,000 in a check, and a $5 fee.
Aug. 15 - Robin opened an account at Fairwinds Credit Union and deposited $10,000 between two accounts.
Aug 18 - A check deposited of $6,200 was made to Lopez's account at Fairwinds Credit Union from addressed to her from someone else.
Oct. 23 - Robin Severance-Lopez was arrested at her home in Osceola County on a Lake County warrant.
Oct. 24 - A judge denies bond.
The Source: The information is from newly-filed court documents related to Robin Severance-Lopez.