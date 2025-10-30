Robin Severance-Lopez lied or misled court about her finances: cout documents

Expand / Collapse search

Robin Severance-Lopez lied or misled court about her finances: court documents

Published October 30, 2025
Robin Severance-Lopez, estranged wife of suspended Osceola County sheriff, was re-arrested Oct. 23 after being accused of providing false information during her earlier bail process. Documents show her sworn testimony in court, after her first arrest in June, say she lied in her initial bail application.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - New details have been released on what led to the re-arrest of Robin Severance-Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez

The charges

What we know:

Officials have charged Severance-Lopez with providing false or misleading information at one of her hearings regarding bond.

Affidavit: Robin Lopez lied or misled about her financial situation regarding bond

According to court documents, officials allege that Severance-Lopez told the court that she was financially unable to cover the costs of a GPS ankle monitor ($10 a day) nor her attorney fees, claiming bank accounts were frozen amid the investigation into her estranged husband's alleged connection to an illegal gambling operation. 

Prosecutors claim that Severance-Lopez opened two new bank accounts, where she deposited, then withdrew, some $20,000, contradicting her statements at the bond hearing.

Lopez was arrested at her home on Oct 23 in Osceola County. She was then transferred to the Lake County Jail.

A judge denied granting her bond.

The details from court documents

Here is a general timeline provided in the court documents.

June 23 - Robin Severance-Lopez arrested on conspiracy charge connected to Marco Lopez's alleged illegal gambling case. A judge later denied bond. After various hearings, a judge granted her bond. 

July 7 - Robin Severance-Lopez released from jail on bond.

Aug. 20 - Robin Severance-Lopez appears in court to discuss bond. 

Sept. 24 - Detectives conducted a query into Severance-Lopez's financials and found she had bank accounts open at Addition Financial and Fairwinds Credit Union. 

What the investigation found, according to court documents:

July 28 - Robin opened a bank account at Addition Financial. 

Aug. 4 - Robin deposited $20,000 at Addition Financial. On Aug. 6, more than $300 was deposited from GoFundMe, records showed.

Aug. 15 - Robin withdrew $20,005 from the Addition Financial account: $10,000 in cash, $10,000 in a check, and a $5 fee.

Aug. 15 - Robin opened an account at Fairwinds Credit Union and deposited $10,000 between two accounts.

Aug 18 - A check deposited of $6,200 was made to Lopez's account at Fairwinds Credit Union from addressed to her from someone else.

Oct. 23 - Robin Severance-Lopez was arrested at her home in Osceola County on a Lake County warrant.

Oct. 24 - A judge denies bond.

The Source: The information is from newly-filed court documents related to Robin Severance-Lopez. 

