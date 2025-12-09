2 West Oaks Mall retailers accused of selling counterfeit items, Ocoee Police conduct seizure

The Brief The Ocoee Police Department conducted a seizure operation of counterfeit items at the West Oaks Mall. Police seized counterfeit merchandise from Trendition and World Tech Store of Orlando. Police said some of these counterfeit items were being sold as Louis Vuitton and Chanel.



Two retail businesses at the West Oaks Mall in Ocoee were seized for selling counterfeit merchandise, police said.

What we know:

The Ocoee Police Department seized items at Trendition and World Tech Store of Orlando on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of counterfeit trademarked merchandise. Additional items displayed for sale were also believed to be counterfeit.

During multiple undercover visits, the department said these retailers were selling counterfeit items. These items, including Louis Vuitton and Chanel, were later confirmed to be counterfeit, Ocoee Police said.

In the department's Dec. 9 operation, officers took several counterfeit merchandise items, business records, digital devices and other materials connected to ordering, storing, or selling counterfeit products into their possession, Ocoee Police said. The operation was minimally disruptive, the department said.

"Every counterfeit item we seized today was one less victim in a broad scheme to defraud the citizens of Ocoee," Sgt. David Ogletree of the Ocoee Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said in a released statement.

What we don't know:

The number of times seized or the monetary value of these items is not known at this time.

What's next:

Evidence gathered may lead to potential criminal charges related to counterfeit trademark offenses.