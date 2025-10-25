Robin Severance-Lopez denied bond

Robin Lopez – the estranged wife of suspended Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez – was denied bond after she made her first appearance Saturday morning in Lake County.

Her next court date is set for November 12.

Lopez appeared in court after she was re-arrested for allegedly providing a false statement during an earlier bail process, FOX 35 learned.

Her mugshot was released Oct. 24.

Lopez is charged with providing false or misleading information or omitting material information on an application for bail or modification of bail.

The State is alleging this occurred when she testified at her hearing to remove the GPS monitor, a Florida Criminal Trial Attorney said.

Estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, Robin Lopez, was re-arrested Oct 23 on a Lake County warrant, officials confirmed.

What we know: This is Lopez's second arrest this year in connection to an alleged racketeering case involving an illegal gambling operation, in which her husband, Marcos Lopez is awaiting trial on related racketeering charges.

She was arrested around 3 p.m., Oct. 23 at her St. Cloud home.

Lopez, who was picked up by Lake County, was transferred to the Lake County Jail and her first appearance will take place in Lake County, an Osceola County Corrections spokesperson said Oct. 24.

What are Lopez's charges?

The backstory: Lopez was previously arrested in June alongside her husband in connection to an alleged racketeering case involving an illegal gambling operation. She was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and released several weeks later on a $400,000 bond, after a judge verified the source of the bond money.

Now, she's charged with providing false information or omitting material facts in a bail application — stemming from that earlier bond process. Prosecutors say Lopez may have misrepresented or withheld information related to how her bail was funded.