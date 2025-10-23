Robin Severance-Lopez arrested again: What we know

Robin Severance-Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, was re-arrested on Thursday, FOX 35 has learned.

She was arrested at her home by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office on an arrest warrant out of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a spokesperson for OCSO told FOX 35 in a statement.

She was arrested at 3:04 p.m.

Why was she arrested?

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what the arrest warrant was related to. FOX 35 has reached out to Robin's attorney for comment.

The backstory:

Severance-Lopez was arrested in July on a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering in connection to Marco Lopez's alleged racketeering case involving an illegal gambling operation.

She was released on bond several days later, following a number of court hearings where state prosecutors and Lopez's defense discussed the bond amount and the release conditions.

What is her alleged role in the gambling operation?

During a bond hearing in July, the prosecution shared details about Robin Lopez's alleged role and connection to the alleged gambling house at the center of the investigation.

"She helped to facilitate the movement of illicit money and receipt of illicit payments from other co-conspirators to Lopez, which is believed to have reached to be at least $600 to $700,000," said Assistant State Attorney Colleen Monroe.

"The evidence against her, Your Honor, is compelling and in large part, irrefutable," she said, noting that the state has evidence including witness testimony, bank records, text messages and emails.