Daytona Beach Police bodycam released in controversial open container arrest

The Brief "Concerning": Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said a video circulating online showing the recent arrest of a man "is concerning." The officer, who has not been named, has been reassigned pending the outcome of an investigation, he said. Bodycam clips appear to show the officer repeatedly punching the man, while handcuffs. Officers called them "distractionary blows" in the arrest report. Police said the man was stopped for an open container violation. They allege the man threw a liquor bottle cork at the officers and then resisted arrest.



Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said video circulating online depicting the recent arrest of a man in Daytona Beach for an open container violation "is concerning."

"After review of the body camera footage as well as the video currently being shared online, I will acknowledge what many people have already said, the clip circulating online is concerning," Chief Young said in a prepared and edited video statement shared Friday afternoon on the department's Facebook page.

The video shows the detainment and arrest of a 27-year-old man who was stopped early Thursday morning for allegedly drinking out of a tequila bottle, a violation of the city's open container ordinance. The encounter then escalates with the man detained on the ground, handcuffed, Tased, and repeatedly punched in the face, according to the video and the arrest report.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Screengrab of video statement from Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Credit: Daytona Beach Police Department

The backstory:

David Anderson, 27, of Tennessee, was arrested shortly after midnight in Daytona Beach for an alleged open container violation.

According to the arrest report, police said Anderson was asked to get rid of the alcohol, who told the officer to dump it out. Video showed Anderson giving the bottle to the officer, who proceeds to dump it out.

Police said in the report that Anderson threw the cork at the officer, which prompted the arrest. He was then handcuffed and Tased for allegedly resisting arrest, the report states.

Bodycam video released

Daytona Beach Police released nearly five minutes of video from the officer's body camera. You can watch the full video in the embedded Facebook post.

Content warning: Viewer discretion advised.

Officer reassigned

Chief Jakari Young said the officer involved, who has not been identified, has been reassigned to an administrative role pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Chief Young said he forwarded the video to the Office of Professional Standards to review.

"We expect our officers to handle every encounter with professionalism, patience, and sound judgment," he said in a prepared video statement.

"Let me be clear. As chief, I will always support the men and women of the Daytona Beach Police Department when they act within the law and within our policies. At the same time, when an officer fails short of those standards, it will be addressed swiftly and appropriately."