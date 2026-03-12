'Dirtbag' scammed elderly woman in Florida out of $120K, sheriff says

The Brief Authorities say Steven Mercado was arrested after allegedly scamming a Palm Coast senior out of $120,000 through a fake tech-support scheme. Investigators said they used surveillance footage, phone data and bank records to link him to two cash exchanges in parking lots. Officials say the case may be tied to other victims, including one in Durham, North Carolina.



Authorities say a 20-year-old man accused of helping carry out a scam that cost an elderly woman $120,000 has been arrested after investigators tracked him using surveillance video, bank records and cellphone data.

Officials say the case may be connected to other fraud schemes involving victims in multiple states.

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Steven Mercado, 20, of Orlando, was arrested in Orange County after investigators tied him to a scheme targeting an elderly woman in Palm Coast.

Authorities say the victim first encountered the scam on Dec. 9, 2025, when a pop-up notification appeared on her computer urging her to call a technical support number. When she called, a scammer told her that both her computer and bank account had been hacked.

Investigators said the scammers instructed the victim to withdraw about $60,000 from her bank account and deliver it to a courier in the parking lot of a Publix store. Deputies say Mercado approached the woman, called her by name and gave a "safe word," prompting her to hand over the cash.

The following day, the victim was instructed to withdraw another $60,000 and meet a courier in the parking lot of a Walmart, where authorities say Mercado again collected the money.

Investigators later identified Mercado using security camera footage, cellphone location data and bank records that showed large deposits and withdrawals, officials said.

Timeline:

Authorities say the scam unfolded over several days in December 2025.

On Dec. 9, the victim withdrew and handed over the first $60,000 after being told her accounts had been compromised. The following day, she withdrew another $60,000 and delivered it to the same courier.

On Dec. 11, the scammers attempted to convince the victim to withdraw more money. At that point, officials said she became suspicious and contacted the sheriff’s office.

After months of investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant charging Mercado with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft. He was arrested March 6 during a traffic stop in Orange County.

What they're saying:

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was critical of the low bond set for Mercado.

"This scammer had no shame, swindling over $100,000 from a senior, but his luck ran out when he did it in Flagler County," Staly said.

"In Flagler County, we have the best of the best detectives to hunt down scammers who prey on our seniors," he said. "I’m disappointed that he was given such a low bond on our charges and that he wasn’t held in jail by Orange County, especially after being found with a gun."

Staly added, "Unfortunately, because he is out of jail, he is likely scamming more seniors. Dirtbags like this never learn until they are locked up for a long time."

Big picture view:

Investigators say the case may extend beyond Florida. Detectives reviewing financial records discovered additional suspicious transactions, including wire transfers tied to other possible victims.

That investigation led authorities to identify a victim in Durham, North Carolina, who police say lost $37,463.15 in a similar scam involving Mercado.

Information shared by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office led the Durham Police Department to file additional charges against Mercado for obtaining property by false pretenses.

Mercado was booked into the Orange County Jail on the fraud charges, along with additional charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Authorities said he was later released on a $23,500 bond.