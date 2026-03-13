Spring break travel surge underway at Orlando International Airport

The Brief Spring break travel is ramping up at Orlando International Airport (MCO) with about 200,000 passengers expected Friday. Officials say security lines remain short despite a projected 7.4 million travelers during the busy travel period. Donations are also being collected to support TSA workers impacted by a federal funding lapse.



The spring break travel rush is underway at Orlando International Airport (MCO), where millions of passengers are expected to pass through in the coming weeks.

Travelers said the airport’s layout and multiple security screening areas have helped keep the process moving smoothly, even as other airports across the country report long waits.

By the numbers:

Airport officials say about 200,000 travelers are expected Friday alone, but lines at security checkpoints have remained relatively short.

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Over the seven-day spring break travel period, more than 7.4 million passengers are projected to travel through the airport — an increase of about 8% compared with last year.

What they're saying:

Airport leaders credited Transportation Security Administration officers and other federal workers for keeping operations running efficiently. The heavy travel period comes as a funding lapse affecting the Department of Homeland Security has forced many TSA officers nationwide to receive only partial pay.

Union leaders say the situation is creating financial hardships for some workers, who are struggling to cover rent, childcare and other basic expenses.

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Despite the challenges, airport officials say TSA agents at Orlando International Airport continue to show up to work and keep security lines moving.

Meanwhile, donation drives are being organized to support federal workers. Collections are being held at Terminal C curbside and information desks in Terminals A and B through Monday, with additional weekday donation opportunities at Orlando Executive Airport.