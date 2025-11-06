Robin Severance-Lopez to appear in court Thursday ahead of trial

Robin Severance-Lopez, the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, is set to appear in court on Thursday ahead of her trial.

Both are accused of being involved in an illegal gambling ring.

What we know:

Severance-Lopez remains in custody since her second arrest at her home on Oct. 23. Prosecutors said she provided false or misleading information regarding bond at one of her hearings.

Prosecutors are expected to introduce additional evidence in the case, including emails and phone calls between Robin Lopez and Marcos Lopez, according to court documents.

Severance-Lopez’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

What's next:

Meanwhile, Marcos Lopez is due back in court for a plea negotiation conference on Dec. 2.