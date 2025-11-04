Trial for Robin Severance-Lopez, accused of involvement in racketeering case, starts Nov. 10

The Brief The trial for Robin Severance-Lopez begins Nov. 10 Evidence revealed phone calls between Severance-Lopez and her estranged husband, Marcos Lopez, from jail. Marcos Lopez's plea negotiation conference is set for Dec. 2.



The trial for Robin Severance-Lopez – the estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, is set to start Nov. 10.

What we know:

Discovery documents show recorded phone calls between Severance-Lopez and Marcos Lopez.

Lopez is set for a pre-trial on Nov. 10.

Why was she arrested?

The backstory:

Lopez was previously arrested in June alongside her husband in connection with an alleged racketeering case involving an illegal gambling operation. She was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and released several weeks later on a $400,000 bond, after a judge verified the source of the bond money.

The new charge — providing false information or omitting material facts in a bail application — stems from that earlier bond process. Prosecutors allege Lopez may have misrepresented or withheld information related to how her bail was funded.

On Oct. 23, Severance-Lopez was arrested again after prosecutors said she provided false or misleading information at one of her hearings regarding bond.

According to court documents, officials allege that Severance-Lopez told the court that she was financially unable to cover the costs of a GPS ankle monitor ($10 a day) nor her attorney fees, claiming bank accounts were frozen amid the investigation into her estranged husband's alleged connection to an illegal gambling operation.

A judge denied granting her bond.

What's next:

A plea negotiation conference for Marcos Lopez is scheduled for Dec. 2.