Road closures, detours expected in downtown Orlando for several big weekend events

article

Several major events will be happening in downtown Orlando on Saturday – which means road closures and detours are expected.

The Florida Cup and Orlando City Soccer Club vs. The Philadelphia Union are just some of the events happening in the area, bringing crowds and traffic to Camping World Stadium and Exploria Stadium.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing arts will also be busy with dance and band performances. Officials say be prepared for detours as road closures downtown could periodically change.

Carmen Jardon lives across from Exploria Stadium as is dreading the crowds…

"Too much people, too much cars. Too much! Busy, busy busy!"

Parking is already sold out at Camping World Stadium. People attending events are asked to come early to snag a spot at parking garages nearby.

Officials recommend using public transportation or hopping on a scooter or bike to make it out.

