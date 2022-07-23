Florida Cup, Orlando City SC forecast: Will rain wash out the games?

With lots of big events happening in downtown Orlando this weekend, will rain ruin your outdoor plans?

Well, it's going to be another hot and humid day in July with a forecasted high of 93-degrees. High levels of humidity will quickly make it feel uncomfortable late this morning. Expect hot low-mid 90s inland.

Activity will become more scattered and likely inland by mid-afternoon with rain chances pushing westward by the evening. Lightning and heavy downpours will be the norm in any stronger storms. Rain chances inland hold at 60% or less, coastal locales hang in the 30% range or less. Be sure to check your FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP for the latest developments.

Not much change at the theme parks this weekend. Hot, humid conditions reign supreme with showers and storms mainly after 2 p.m. Expect afternoon highs in the 95-degree range.

Out at the beaches on this weekend it's looking good! Rain chances will be mostly limited with an onshore flow. Highs near 90 and developing ocean breeze. Rain chances are quite low, maxing out at 30%, most stay warm n' dry. Surf remains around 2' in a dribble of southeast swell. Still, watch for rip currents.

Rain chances will rise some early next week thanks to higher moisture levels returning. It will settle some later in the week. The tropics are quiet with storm formation is not expected for the next 5 days.