Kickoff times announced for 2022 Florida Cup Series Matches

The Florida Cup Series has announced kickoff times for all four of its 2022 matches in the Clash of Nations tournament. The tournament features top international clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Club América, Charlotte FC, and Orlando City SC. The competition takes place July 16-23 with games in Las Vegas (July 16), Charlotte (July 20), and Orlando (July 20 and July 23).

The Florida Cup has taken place in the state since 2015, featuring clubs from all over the world. In 2022, the FC Series is extending the "Clash of Nations" festival to multiple venues.

English Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will play at Camping World Stadium on Saturday, July 23. Before that epic match, Arsenal will also play Orlando City SC on Wednesday, July 20, at Exploria Stadium. It will mark the first meeting between the two.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Chelsea FC (England) vs. Club América (Mexico)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Arsenal FC (England) vs. Orlando City SC (USA)

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Exploria Stadium — Orlando, FL

Chelsea FC (England) vs. Charlotte FC (USA)

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Arsenal FC (England) vs. Chelsea FC (England)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Camping World Stadium — Orlando, FL

Tickets to all matches, including special group offers and premium experiences, are available now at FCSeries.com.