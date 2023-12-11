Rich The Kid arrested amid bomb threat investigation at Miami hotel, police say: 'I'll bond out in 20 minutes'

article

Rapper Rich The Kid was arrested at a Miami Beach hotel early Monday morning as police were investigating a bomb threat, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

The "Plug Walk" rapper, whose legal name is Dimitri Roger, was charged with resisting arrest and trespassing after the incident that unfolded at the SLS Hotel on Collins Avenue at around 1 in the morning, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35.

Rich The Kid was among the slew of celebrities that descended upon Art Basel, an international art fair held annually in Miami Beach. On Friday, the "New Freezer" rapper was spotted at Haute Living's Bain de Mer USA Launch event. He also performed at Electric Lady in Wynwood on Sunday night, just hours before his arrest.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Rich the kid attends Bain de Mer USA Launch With Haute Living on December 08, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Police were at the SLS Hotel investigating a bomb threat and established a perimeter one block in every direction with caution tape, the affidavit said. An officer said they saw the rapper approach the tape, saying he needed to get into his hotel.

Officers told him he couldn't cross the tape due to the ongoing investigation, and doing so would get him arrested.

"I'll bond out in 20 minutes," the 31-year-old rapper told the officer, according to the affidavit.

More officers saw Rich The Kid crossing under police tape, and despite them telling him he wasn't allowed, he continued onto the property, the affidavit said.

"Stop me," Roger said as he jumped the fence onto the hotel property.

During the active K-9 sweep inside the hotel, Roger was encountered by another officer who ordered him to leave the property, the report said. He then went out onto the hotel's driveway and allegedly "continued to linger."

That's when officers confronted him again and took him into custody. He was transported to the Miami Beach Police Headquarters and was ultimately booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $2,000 bond. According to arrest records, his bond has been submitted.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Miami Beach Police Department for more information about the reported bomb threat.