Retired Sanford police K-9 Aramis passes away
SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department announced that K-9 Aramis has passed away.
Aramis served the City of Sanford for 8 years. He retired in October 2018.
"Our deepest condolences to K-9 Handler Hector Rosado on the loss of a partner, friend and family member," the department wrote in a tribute on Twitter.
