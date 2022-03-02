Expand / Collapse search

Retired Sanford police K-9 Aramis passes away

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:20AM
Sanford
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Sanford PD

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department announced that K-9 Aramis has passed away. 

Aramis served the City of Sanford for 8 years. He retired in October 2018. 

MORE NEWS: Driver accused in 2021 crash that killed 2 women, 3 kids to appear in court 

"Our deepest condolences to K-9 Handler Hector Rosado on the loss of a partner, friend and family member," the department wrote in a tribute on Twitter.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. 