Retired Sanford police K-9 Aramis passes away

The Sanford Police Department announced that K-9 Aramis has passed away.

Aramis served the City of Sanford for 8 years. He retired in October 2018.

"Our deepest condolences to K-9 Handler Hector Rosado on the loss of a partner, friend and family member," the department wrote in a tribute on Twitter.

