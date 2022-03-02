Driver accused in 2021 crash that killed 2 women, 3 kids to appear in court

A man accused in a deadly Orlando crash that killed 2 women and 3 children in 2021 will appear before a judge on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Osbaldo Patino Vazquez, 20, of Ocoee, was going more than 80 miles an hour – double the speed limit – on Clarcona Ocoee Road, when he crashed into a car with six people inside, killing five of them.

Vazquez is charged with five counts of vehicular homicide. The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation into the fatal crash that occurred on March 11, 2021.

The arrest is giving the victim's family some closure.

Osbaldo Patino Vazquez

"My heart is torn in six pieces, so I’m still trying to put the pieces back together," said Pastor Anthony Oliver.

His two daughters and three young grandchildren were among those killed in the crash. Two months later, his wife Shawn, who was driving the car, died from a medical issue.

RELATED: Arrest made in 2021 crash that killed 2 women, 3 children

Pastor Oliver was at the cemetery when troopers called him about the arrest.

"At first I was ripped apart, throw away the key, but you know, I can hear my oldest daughter’s voice. I just heard her voice say. ‘Ok pastor, you teach forgiveness,’ and so I got home and thought about it and said, 'Yeah, that’s true. I forgive him."

Patina Vazquez is being held on no bond. Investigators said it took time to put together a strong case.

"We download these black boxes now in vehicles, and we do a reconstruction, so it’s a range of speed. But it was close to double the speed limit at the time of the impact," explained FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

RELATED: FHP: Driver in crash that killed 5 people was speeding

Lt. Montes said Patina Vazquez crashed into the car as the family tried making a left onto Gaymar Drive from Clarcona Ocoee Road. The county installed speed limit signs alerting drivers about their speed.

"Another family lost a loved one in this same spot. But it took my entire family to change their mind," said Pastor Oliver.

This father and grandfather said he got a special gift right before the devastating crash occurred.

"My whole family called me they had me on speaker and everyone telling me, ‘Love you Papa! I love you daddy!’ I thank God he allowed them to say their goodbyes to me."

MORE NEWS: 'Irate' man encouraged passengers to remove masks at Orlando airport, police say

He said it’s tough at times, but he knows he’s not alone.

"I know they love me, I know they’re watching over me and everything, and so I hurt, it hurts."

Pastor Oliver said he now works at a funeral home, where he tries to inspire others and give them strength as they deal with a loss.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.