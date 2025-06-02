Universal announces closing date for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit

The Brief Universal Orlando has announced that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will close permanently on August 18, 2025, after nearly 16 years of operation. The coaster will be demolished to make way for a new, larger attraction, though Universal has not yet revealed what will replace it.



Universal Orlando has officially announced the closing date for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

What we know:

The 'Rip' in the 15-year-old coaster's name might now stand for - rest in pieces - as Universal plans to demolish the ride and replace the attraction with a new and larger concept.

The Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios climbs 167 feet and then dives at 65 mph in Orlando, Florida. (Marjie Lambert/Miami Herald/TNS)

The last day to take a rockin' ride will be August 18, 2025, according to the Universal Orlando Resort's official website.

The backstory:

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which first opened in August 2009, has had many closure predictions over the past few years.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Tyler Reddick rides the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in Universal Studios at Universal Orlando Resort on November 27, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

However, in December 2024, Universal announced that the ride would be closing sometime in 2025 after permits were filed for the planned demolition.

Water drainage permits with the South Florida Water Management District show the company's plans for the space.

RELATED: Goodbye Hollywood Rip-Ride Rockit: Permits reveal the planned removal of Universal Studios rollercoaster

The project, encompassing 6.27 acres, includes the removal of the existing ride and the construction of new structures, with two larger buildings planned for the park's New York section.

What we don't know:

Universal Orlando has not yet announced what will be replacing Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: