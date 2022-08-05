Report: Disney World ticket prices have jumped nearly 4,000-percent in 50 years

The "Most Magical Place on Earth" is also the priciest.

According to a UK-based data tracking firm, Walt Disney World tickets have jumped nearly 4,000-percent over the past 50 years! Meanwhile, everyday expenses like rent and gas have grown less than a 1,000-percent in that same time frame.

A TikTok video by @piechartpirate has gone viral after showing an animated info graphic of how ticket prices at Disney World have increased since it opened in 1971.

"I remember going to Disney for spring break in 1989. My FL resident ticket was $19," one Disney fan commented.

Others argued that while prices have gone up, the chart doesn't take into account the growth of the business or inflation.

"This chart honestly doesn’t say much of anything. Doesn’t say how much additional they are spending, how many employees they’ve added. Nothing."

"You shouldn’t draw any conclusions from this graph. Does it adjust for inflation? Wages and gas prices in what area? So many factors aren’t addressed."

As of August 2022, a single-day theme park ticket to Disney World is $109. Back in 1971 when the park first opened, it cost just $3.50.

AllEars.net reports that the last time ticket prices for Disney were under $100 was in 2014 when they cost between $94-$99.

According to an online study by Koala, a company that helps connect travelers to timeshare rentals, a ticket to Disney will cost a guest $253.20 in the year 2031.