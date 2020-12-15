Reopening dates for several more Walt Disney World resorts announced

article

Walt Disney World has updated the list of reopened hotels on their website.

In the update, they announced reopening dates for several resorts, including:

Disney's All-Star Movies Resort: March 22, 2021

Disney's Beach Club Resort: May 30, 2021

Disney's Wildnerness Lodge: June 6, 2021

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort: Summer 2021

They also said that while a reopening date was previously announced for Disney's BoardWalk Inn, it will actually remain closed until further notice. Future reopening dates are subject to change and reservations can still be modified to other Disney hotels if needed.

The following Disney resorts open and accepting reservations are:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

