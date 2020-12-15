Reopening dates for several more Walt Disney World resorts announced
article
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Walt Disney World has updated the list of reopened hotels on their website.
In the update, they announced reopening dates for several resorts, including:
- Disney's All-Star Movies Resort: March 22, 2021
- Disney's Beach Club Resort: May 30, 2021
- Disney's Wildnerness Lodge: June 6, 2021
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort: Summer 2021
They also said that while a reopening date was previously announced for Disney's BoardWalk Inn, it will actually remain closed until further notice. Future reopening dates are subject to change and reservations can still be modified to other Disney hotels if needed.
The following Disney resorts open and accepting reservations are:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
