Remains found in Alabama are those of missing 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville, investigators confirm

article

Remains found in rural Alabama have been confirmed to be those of missing Florida girl, Taylor Rose Williams, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a news conference on Monday afternoon to make the announcement. The news conference confirmed that the results of a DNA analysis on remains found in Alabama earlier this month were those of missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams from Jacksonville.

The child went missing at the beginning of November from her home on Ivy Street in the Brentwood area of Jacksonville. Her family discovered her missing and said that the back door was unlocked. However, Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, became uncooperative with law enforcement after detectives noticed some inconsistencies in her statements about how her daughter disappeared.

RELATED: Missing Florida girl Taylor Williams, 5, was left home alone 'at least every other day,' last seen in May: warrant

The mother has since been arrested on charges of child neglect and providing false information to investigator. She was briefly in a coma after allegedly trying to commit suicide. Although she is out of the coma, she is still not cooperating.

"We remain committed to working to find justice for her," T.K. Waters, Chief of Investigations, said during the news conference.

Advertisement

Taylor's remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, located about 100 miles west of Montgomery, deputies said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the AMBER Alert for Taylor.

This remains an active criminal investigation.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.