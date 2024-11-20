Refunds are rolling out for canceled music festival, Country Thunder 2024

article

Refunds are underway for Country Thunder Florida 2024 ticket holders after the festival's cancelation, organizers announced.

The festival held annually at Osceola Heritage Park was canceled due to Hurricane Milton damage.

Customers who purchased tickets directly through Country Thunder can expect email receipts from AXS, with funds being returned to their original payment methods.

For those who purchased tickets through Walgreens, refunds are being processed with two options :

In-Store Refunds: Customers can bring their original ticket and receipt to a participating Walgreens location to receive store credit for the full purchase amount.

Mail-In Refunds: Customers may mail their original ticket, receipt, and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Walgreens head office.

Refund checks will be mailed back within 7 to 10 business days.

Refund packages should be sent to:

REFUND EMC Tickets LLC

8409 Land O’ Lakes Blvd

Land O’ Lakes, FL 34638

Customers are asked to include their name, address, and phone number with their submission.

For questions about the Walgreens refund process, ticket holders can contact EMC Tickets’ billing and accounting department at 1-800-290-2090, press 4 for assistance.

Country Thunder’s customer service team will not be handling Walgreens-related refund inquiries.

Organizers are asking for ticket holders’ patience as they navigate the refund process.

The music festival recently announced it's 2025 return and move to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

"We’re moving to Tampa, May 2-4, 2025 - and Riley Green, Blake Shelton, and Jelly Roll are joining the party", the announcement was posted on the Country Thunder Florida Facebook page.