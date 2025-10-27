Recurring crocodile in Brevard County reportedly kills dog

The Brief A crocodile known to have returned repeatedly to Brevard County has reportedly killed a dog in Indian Harbour Beach. Wildlife officials confirmed they are monitoring the situation but have not said if the reptile was removed. Residents remain on edge as experts warn relocated crocodiles often find their way back.



A crocodile that has repeatedly returned to a Brevard County neighborhood after being relocated is once again drawing concern.

This time, the crocodile has reportedly killed a dog.

What we know:

A crocodile that has been relocated multiple times continues to resurface in Brevard County, specifically around the canals of Indian Harbour Beach.

According to residents, the animal was recently seen carrying what looked like a golden retriever in its mouth after reportedly attacking the dog near South Patrick Drive.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed receiving a report of an incident involving a crocodile and a dog on Monday and said officers are monitoring the situation.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the crocodile responsible for the incident has been captured or relocated again.

The FWC has not disclosed if any action has been taken beyond monitoring the area. It’s also uncertain whether additional safety measures or patrols will be put in place to prevent future encounters in the neighborhood.

The backstory:

The crocodile has become a recurring visitor to the area, having been removed from Brevard County several times in the past.

Because American crocodiles are a federally protected species, wildlife officials often relocate them only when absolutely necessary. However, experts say these reptiles frequently return to their home territories, complicating removal.

What they're saying:

The crocodile has been captured and relocated several times, but wildlife officials say the federally protected species often returns to its original habitat.

"Crocodiles always find their way back to where they want to be. It happens in every country. It happens with every kind of crocodile," said Savannah Boan, crocodilian enrichment coordinator at Gatorland.

One concerned resident, Brad Evers, added, "I told my kids to stand up when paddleboarding."