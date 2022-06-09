Recognize them? Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Publix, other Central Florida grocery stores

article

Deputies are asking the community for help in identifying two women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Publix and similar thefts at Central Florida grocery stores.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the women were recently caught on surveillance video posing as shoppers, committing a theft at a Publix store on Roscommon Drive in Ormond Beach.

Detectives said one of the women distracted an 80-year-old shopper in the store by sparking up a conversation with her, while the other woman reportedly reached into the shopper's cart and stole her wallet from inside her purse.

Deputies said the women then left the store, leaving their shopping carts behind. The shopper later realized her wallet had been taken and reported it to the store manager.

If you recognize the women, you're asked to email Volusia sheriff’s Detective Andrew Bayne at ABayne@vcso.us regarding VSO case #22-10084. If you'd like to leave an anonymous tip, call Northeast Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or use the P3 app.

The sheriff's office took the opportunity on social media to remind people to always remain vigilant while shopping and said it's better to keep your wallet or purse on you. "Remember to always be on the lookout for similar criminal behavior when you’re shopping. Never leave your wallet or purse unattended -- criminals often prey on people they can distract and steal from," VSO said in a statement.