Saharan dust tracker: Here's when it arrives in Florida

Looks like the Saharan Air Layer or "SAL" will be returning to Florida and soon!

The dust is currently making its way through the tropics, skirting around the southern edge of Atlantic high pressure. The dust remains stuck in the Atlantic trade winds, making head way into the southern Gulf of Mexico by early this weekend.

From there, the dusty veil of air rides into the southern states, overspreading the region through much of next week.

The Saharan Air Layer is known to suppress tropical storm formation and even cut down local rain chances. In fact, according to some of the longer ranger forecast models, rain chances take a bit of break next week, temperatures trend hotter, skies hazy.

If photography is your thing, rejoice! Dust particles do a great job refracting sunlight, tapping quite an array of the color spectrum. Expect pretty pink and orange skies both during sunrise and sunsets.

Stay tuned as the FOX 35 STORM TEAM tracks the latest round of dusty air!