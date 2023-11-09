Recent SpaceX launch carrying student experiments to space station

SpaceX successfully launched their Falcon 9 CRS-29 rocket on Thursday night, and the launch was special in more ways than one.

The unmanned Crew Dragon is loaded with 6,500 pounds of food, supplies, and equipment for the crew on the International Space Station (ISS) and this load includes a few special items.

Astronauts are looking forward to some holiday treats, including turkey, cranberry sauce, chocolates – even pumpkin spice cappuccinos.

About 100 people gathered at Space View Park to watch the launch, which was also special because it featured a sonic boom when the aircraft’s booster was returned.

"It’s a beautiful night," said Vicki Meadows. "You couldn’t ask for a better night!"

Meadows and her husband drove about 40 minutes to witness the launch – but some came from a lot further. Brandon Crow, and his BYUTV documentary team from Utah, filmed the launch of their upcoming project.

"I got a little emotional, I’m not going to lie," Crow said. "Just knowing what this program has meant to our country and the world, and the hope and the courage that it inspires everyone to have, I think it’s just beautiful."





Plenty of scientific gear is now on the way to the ISS, with new investigations for NASA. The Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) is one of them. It studies gravity waves, produced on Earth during severe storms and hurricanes, and follows their flow of energy through space.

The ILLUMA-T investigation is also on board. It will test high data rate laser communications from the ISS back to Earth.

Then there are contributions from some of the youngest space enthusiasts.

"I have a mission patch design going up on the mission tonight to the ISS," said Matthew Foote.

Foote, here from Santa Clarita, California, designed artwork with his school at the center. His classmate, Peyton Pelletier, sent up some creeping thyme along with it.

"We’re trying to explore the effects of microgravity on germination of the creeping thyme seeds," Pelletier said. "It’s so exciting!"

The spacecraft is scheduled to dock at the ISS on Saturday morning around 5 a.m. This marks SpaceX’s 29th supply run to the ISS for NASA and their 81st rocket launch of the year.