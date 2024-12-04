Boeing announces layoffs on Space Coast as concerns grow about company's future

Boeing is slashing jobs on the Space Coast. The aerospace company just announced layoffs at their Titusville office and at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) starting in January.

Twenty-six people are being let go at KSC, and another 20 jobs are on the chopping block in Titusville, which is home to the Boeing Starliner capsule.

Space experts are worried this is just the beginning of major cuts, and the entire space program could be in jeopardy. A new letter sent to employees shows 141 employees will be let go starting January 17 all across Florida.

"I’m very concerned, very concerned. I’m very concerned for the people and the program," said local space expert Ken Kremer, who founded and manages the Space UpClose online publication.

He isn’t the only one who’s concerned.

"Any cuts we have here in our area might be significant, and it could slow that whole program down," said David Denault, who’s a former NPR space correspondent.

Slowing down space programs is bad news for NASA, which is relying on Boeing to take astronauts to and from space. Experts said Boeing is in a bad place, and they are worried Starliner could be scrapped.

"I think it’s really bad for the Starliner program, talking specifically about space," said Kremer. "I think this sends a terrible message."

Since the troubled Starliner spacecraft returned to earth, there’s been little news from Boeing about fixing any of the issues.

"I don’t see that enthusiasm right now from Boeing," said Denault. "It’s like, we’re going to keep this under wraps and see how this develops."

What develops is still a big question because Boeing isn’t sharing many details. In a statement about the layoffs, the company told FOX 35, in part: "…we are adjusting our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and a more focused set of priorities…"

Some aren’t convinced the priorities involve space anymore.

"I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they sell their space division," said Kremer.

"Could they cancel their five missions? Anything is possible, but that is a commitment they have made to NASA," concluded Denault.

FOX 35 News did ask Boeing for comment on the possibility about selling off its space program. We were told Boeing doesn’t comment on market rumors or speculation.

The company would also not confirm how much of the total workforce in Brevard will be affected by the layoffs.

