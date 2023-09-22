Rats force 3 Orlando restaurants to temporarily close, Florida inspection report shows

Rodent activity found during a health inspection forced three Orlando restaurants to shut down temporarily, according to recent inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

The local restaurants were all cited for having more than a dozen violations, including high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.

Black Rock Bar & Grill

The steakhouse restaurant located at 8965 Conroy Windermere Road was temporarily closed after health inspectors found 24 violations during a Sept. 15 routine inspection.

Inspectors counted at least 90 rodent droppings at the restaurant: 50+ on the floor in the dry storage area, 10 in the base of the soda station in the dining room and 30+ on the bar floor.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Saigon Noodle And Grill

The Vietnamese restaurant located at 2405 E Washington Street was temporarily closed after health inspectors found 14 violations during a Sept. 11 routine inspection.

Rodent droppings and food time/temperature concerns were the two high-priority violations.

Inspectors counted a total of 30 rodent droppings at the restaurant: 16 on the floor near bags of rice, under shelving and behind the freezer and 14 on the soup kitchen floor.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Chuy's

The Tex-Mex restaurant located at 8123 International Drive was cited for having 18 violations during a Sept. 13 routine inspection.

Rodent and roach activity were among the four high-priority violations.

The restaurant was forced to close but later reopened following another inspection.