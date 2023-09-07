Central Florida restaurant temporarily closed after rats run out during health inspection: report

Four Central Florida restaurants had to shut down temporarily after health inspectors found they were not operating in compliance with all state sanitation and safety laws, according to recent inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

At one of the restaurants located in Osceola County, three live rats came out from under kitchen equipment during an inspection, officials said.

The four local restaurants were all cited for having at least a dozen violations, including high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery #1132

The Kissimmee restaurant located at 5170 W Irlo Brunson Highway was shut down after it was cited for 18 violations during an Aug. 28 routine inspection.

Inspectors found five high-priority violations including three live rats, live, small flying insects in the kitchen and food prep area and raw food stored over ready-to-eat food.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Bonfires

The Oviedo restaurant located at 1340 Alafaya Trail was temporarily closed after health inspectors found 31 violations during a Sept. 1 routine inspection.

Rodent droppings, roach activity, and a pesticide-emitting strip found in the food prep area were among the seven high-priority violations.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

JJ's Exquisite Dining

The Kissimmee restaurant located at 872 Cypress Parkway was shut down after it was cited for 15 violations during an Aug. 28 routine inspection.

Inspectors found two high-priority violations: live, small flying insects in the kitchen and food prep area and 20 live roaches found underneath the back kitchen speaker next to the hot water heater.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Seminole BBQ Company

The Chuluota restaurant located at 640 S County Road 419 was temporarily closed inspectors found 12 violations during an Aug. 29 routine inspection.

Inspectors found seven high-priority violations including live roaches and roach droppings and an employee starting food preparation without washing their hands.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.