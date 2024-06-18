Expand / Collapse search

Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island: police

By Jodi Goldberg
Updated  June 18, 2024 10:07am EDT
LONG ISLAND - Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island, Sag Harbor Village Police have confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

According to Newsday, the charges are "DWI-related."

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Timberlake ran a stop sign and was swerving before he was pulled over. Timberlake refused a breathalyzer, according to those sources.

Timberlake's friends allegedly came over to the police and asked officers to cut the pop star a break, but the officers refused, according to TMZ. TMZ says there is body camera video of the incident, but it's unclear at this point if it will be released.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Timberlake will be arraigned later Tuesday.

Sag Harbor is in the Hamptons, about 95 miles away from New York City.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.