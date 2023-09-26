Rabid otter attacks dog, elderly man feeding ducks in Florida neighborhood: officials

Stream FOX 35 News:

An otter attacked a dog and a 74-year-old man while he was feeding ducks at a pond near his home last week, according to officials.

The incident happened last Wednesday in Jupiter.

The man told wildlife officials that he was feeding corn feed to ducks at the pond near his home, something he does regularly, according to a case report. When he turned around to head back inside, he said he heard the ducks fly and run off. That's when he saw a river otter by the bank.

He backed up slowly while still facing the otter, who then went and attacked him for several minutes, the case report said. The man was bitten on both his arms and legs. A spokesperson for Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control told FOX 35 News that the man is currently recovering from the "lots" of minor wounds he suffered.

A dog was also attacked by the otter, but Animal Care and Control had no additional information about the dog or its owner's involvement in the incident at this time.

Animal care officers arrived on the scene where they found the otter trapped under a recycling bin. They were able to capture it using a net. The otter was alert, active and of a healthy weight, but was showing abnormal and unusual signs like hyperactivity and then being down.

The otter was euthanized and tested for rabies, which it tested positive for after its brain was shipped to the state's lab in Jacksonville, according to Palm Beach County. On Monday, the county confirmed the positive rabies test in a press release.

Residents in the area are being told to avoid any wildlife, including feral and community cats, and report suspicious animals to Animal Care and Control.